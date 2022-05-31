UrduPoint.com

Dry, Hot Weather Forecast For Bahawalpur City

Sumaira FH Published May 31, 2022 | 02:30 PM

The local Met office has forecast a dry and hot weather for city for next 24 hours

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2022 ) :The local Met office has forecast a dry and hot weather for city for next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperature 42 centigrade and the lowest minimum 28 centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours.

The dry weather has also been forecast for rest of the region.

