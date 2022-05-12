Dry, hot weather forecast for city

The local Met Office has forecast a dry and hot weather for city for the next 24 hours

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2022 ) :The local Met Office has forecast a dry and hot weather for city for the next 24 hours.

The highest temperature was recorded at 44 degrees centigrade, while the lowest temperature was recorded at 32 degrees centigrade during the last 24 hours.

The dry weather has also been forecast for rest of the region.