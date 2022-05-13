Dry, Hot Weather Forecast For City
Muhammad Irfan Published May 13, 2022 | 05:10 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022 ) :The local Met Office has forecast a dry and hot weather for city for the next 24 hours.
The highest maximum temperature 46 degrees centigrade and the lowest minimum 32 degrees centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours.
The dry weather has also been forecast for rest of the region.