UrduPoint.com

Dry, Hot Weather Forecast For City

Umer Jamshaid Published May 17, 2022 | 07:02 PM

Dry, hot weather forecast for city

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2022 ) :The local Met Office on Tuesday forecast a dry and hot weather for city for next 24 hours.

The maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 44 centigrade and 30 centigrade respectively during last 24 hours.

The dry weather has also been forecast for rest of the region.

