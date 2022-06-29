UrduPoint.com

Dry, Hot Weather Forecast For City

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 29, 2022 | 09:25 PM

The local Met Office has forecast a dry and hot weather for city for next 24 hours

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :The local Met Office has forecast a dry and hot weather for city for next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperature 43 centigrade and the lowest minimum 32 centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours.

The dry weather has also been forecast for rest of the region.

