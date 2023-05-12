Dry, hot weather forecast for city

The local Met Office has forecast dry and hot weather for the city for the next 24 hours

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2023 ) :The local Met Office has forecast dry and hot weather for the city for the next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperature 42 centigrade and the lowest minimum 27 centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours.

The dry and hot weather has also been forecast for the rest of the region.