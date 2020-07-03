Dry, hot weather forecast for city

The local Met Office has forecast a dry and hot weather for city during next 24 hours

The highest maximum temperature 45 centigrade and the lowest minimum 32 centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours.

The dry and hot weather has also been forecast for rest of the region.