Dry, hot weather forecast for city in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :The Met Office has forecast a dry and very hot weather for Bahawalpur during next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperatures 44 Centigrade and the lowest minimum 33 Centigrade degrees were forecast for next 30 hours.

The Met Office has also forecast a dry and very hot weather for other parts of the region during next 24 hours.