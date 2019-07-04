UrduPoint.com
Dry, Hot Weather Forecast For City In Bahawalpur

Umer Jamshaid 51 seconds ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 04:27 PM

Dry, hot weather forecast for city in Bahawalpur

The Met Office has forecast a dry and hot weather for the city during next 24 hours

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ):The Met Office has forecast a dry and hot weather for the city during next 24 hours.

The Highest maximum temperature 42 Centigrade and the lowest minimum temperature 30 Centigrade were recorded.

The Met Office also forecast a dry and hot weather for rest of the region during next 24 hours.

