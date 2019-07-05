UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dry, Hot Weather Forecast For City In Bahawalpur

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 05:07 PM

Dry, hot weather forecast for city in Bahawalpur

Met Office has forecast a dry and very hot weather for Bahawalpur during next 24 hours

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :Met Office has forecast a dry and very hot weather for Bahawalpur during next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperatures 44 Centigrade and the lowest minimum 33 Centigrade degrees were forecast for next 30 hours.

The Met Office has also forecast a dry and very hot weather for other parts of the region during next 24 hours.

Related Topics

Weather Bahawalpur

Recent Stories

OSCE Urges Kiev to Stop Asking Donbas Residents to ..

4 minutes ago

Air chief inauguratescentre for aerospace and sec ..

4 minutes ago

Rahbar Committee endorses APC decision on removing ..

4 minutes ago

Chinese doctors conduct 5G-assisted endoscopies

4 minutes ago

Thunderstorm-rain with gusty winds forecast

7 minutes ago

XI stresses consolidating achievements in reform ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.