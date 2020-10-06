UrduPoint.com
Dry, Hot Weather Persists In City Lahore

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 08:30 PM

Dry and hot weather conditions continued to prevail in the city here on Tuesday while the Meteorological Department predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours

According to synoptic situation, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

Maximum and minimum temperature was recorded as 36C and 21C respectively, on Tuesday.

