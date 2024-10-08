Dry, Partly Cloudy Weather Forecast For City
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 08, 2024 | 08:36 PM
Dry and partly cloudy weather was recorded in the city on Tuesday while the MET office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) Dry and partly cloudy weather was recorded in the city on Tuesday while the MET office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.
The MET officials said a westerly wave was present over western and upper parts of the country.
They predicted that mainly dry weather was expected in most parts of the country. However, rain wind/thunderstorm may occur in Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.
Rainfall was recorded in several cities across the country.
Tuesday’s highest temperature was recorded at Sukkur, Skarand, Lasbella, Khairpur, Mithi, Turbat and Dadu where mercury reached 39°C while in Lahore it was 33.5°C and minimum was 23°C.
Recent Stories
Sherry Rehman briefs PILDAT chief on proposed FCC
PTI should learn from ban on PTM: Tarar
Punjab to establish electric bus terminals, depots: SMBR
7 drug dealers arrested, 06 kg drugs seized
AJK PM emphasizes to devise effective response strategy for minimizing loss of ..
VC SAU underscores role of agricultural engineers in canal irrigation systems
PRCS, KSRelief sign MoU for cooperation in humanitarian aid, capacity building & ..
Pakistan, Azerbaijan relations grounded in deep rooted cultural, religious affin ..
BZU holds strategic collaboration for academic excellence meeting
Salman Rafique chairs meeting regarding Children's heart surgery program
KU ISST celebrates World Space Science
Police arrest three members gang involved in street crimes
More Stories From Weather
-
Hot, humid, partly cloudy weather recorded in city3 days ago
-
Hot, humid, partly cloudy weather forecast for city6 days ago
-
Hot & dry weather likely in most parts of country:PMD6 days ago
-
PDMA issues alert about rains in most parts of KP from Thursday14 days ago
-
Partly cloudy weather for city1 month ago
-
Widespread Monsoon rains, storms expected Across Pakistan1 month ago
-
Another Monsoon system's threat looms as Asna moved further away from Karachi1 month ago
-
More rain-wind/thundershower likely in country's various parts:PMD1 month ago
-
Heavy rains damage standing crops in Bahawalpur1 month ago
-
Australia registers record high winter temperature1 month ago
-
Mainly hot & humid weather likely in most parts of country:PMD2 months ago
-
Faisalabad receives 131mm rain2 months ago