Dry, partly cloudy weather forecast for city

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 08, 2024 | 08:36 PM

Dry and partly cloudy weather was recorded in the city on Tuesday while the MET office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) Dry and partly cloudy weather was recorded in the city on Tuesday while the MET office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

The MET officials said a westerly wave was present over western and upper parts of the country.

They predicted that mainly dry weather was expected in most parts of the country. However, rain wind/thunderstorm may occur in Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

Rainfall was recorded in several cities across the country.

Tuesday’s highest temperature was recorded at Sukkur, Skarand, Lasbella, Khairpur, Mithi, Turbat and Dadu where mercury reached 39°C while in Lahore it was 33.5°C and minimum was 23°C.

