Dry, partly cloudy weather forecast for city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) Dry and partly cloudy weather was recorded in the city on Monday while the MET office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

The MET officials said that continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country while a low pressure area was present over central Arabian sea.

They predicted that mainly dry weather was expected in most parts of the country. However, partly cloudy/dust raising/gusty winds with rain/thunderstorm was likely at isolated places in southern district of Sindh and Balochistan.

Rainfall was recorded at Parachinar and Badin only.

Monday’s highest temperature was recorded at Turbat and Bahawalpur where mercury reached 39°C while in Lahore it was 34.3°C and minimum was 21°C.