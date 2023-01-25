UrduPoint.com

Dry, Very Cold Weather Forecast For City

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 25, 2023 | 06:05 PM

Dry, very cold weather forecast for city

The local Met Office has forecast dry and very cold weather for the city for the next 24 hours

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :The local Met Office has forecast dry and very cold weather for the city for the next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperature of 19 centigrade and the lowest minimum of 04 centigrade were recorded during the last 24 hours.

Dry and very cold weather has also been forecast for the rest of the region.

