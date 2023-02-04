Dry, very cold weather forecast for city

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2023 ) :The local Met Office on Saturday has forecast a dry and very cold weather for the city for next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperature 26 centigrade and the lowest minimum 11 centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours.

Dry and very cold weather has also been forecast for the rest of the region.