Dry, Very Cold Weather To Continue

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 12th December 2020 | 12:16 PM

Dry, very cold weather to continue

Local Met Office on Saturday morning forecast dry and very cold weather for city for next 24 hours

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2020 ) :Local Met Office on Saturday morning forecast dry and very cold weather for city for next 24 hours.

In last 24 hours the highest temperature was recorded as 19 C and the lowestas 07 C in the city.

It said dry and very cold weather would also grip other nearby areas.

