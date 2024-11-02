Dry Weather Continues In Lahore
Muhammad Irfan Published November 02, 2024 | 07:38 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2024) Dry and smoggy weather continued to prevail in the city here on Saturday.
The average AQI of the city was 242, which is unhealthy. Met officials predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. They advised citizens to take precautions against smog.
