Dry weather continues in Lahore

Dry and smoggy weather continued to prevail in the city here on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2024) Dry and smoggy weather continued to prevail in the city here on Saturday.

The average AQI of the city was 242, which is unhealthy. Met officials predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. They advised citizens to take precautions against smog.