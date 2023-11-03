Dry weather expected during next twelve hours

Dry weather is expected in most plain areas of the country while cold in the upper parts during the next twelve hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) Dry weather is expected in most plain areas of the country while cold in the upper parts during the next twelve hours.

According to the Met Office Report here on Friday, However, a Rain-wind-thunderstorm with snowfall over mountains is expected at isolated places in Kashmir.

Fog and smog are likely to occur in Mangla, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujranwala, Lahore, Okara, Sahiwal, Sargodha, Mandi Bahauddin, Joharabad, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Bahawalpur, Dera Ghazi Khan and surrounding during morning hours.

The temperature of major cities was recorded this morning.

Islamabad thirteen degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-one, Karachi twenty-six, Peshawar fifteen, Quetta nine, Murree eight, Gilgit five and Muzafarabad twelve degree centigrade.