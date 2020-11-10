UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dry Weather Expected In City

Umer Jamshaid 39 seconds ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 07:48 PM

Dry weather expected in city

Dry weather is expected in most parts of the province including its capital during the next 24 hours, according to weather experts

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :Dry weather is expected in most parts of the province including its capital during the next 24 hours, according to weather experts.

The synoptic situation showed continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. A westerly wave is also present along Northwestern parts of the country.

According to Meteorological Department, partly cloudy weather is expected in Potohar region along with upper Punjab. Smog/Fog is also expected in Gujranwala, Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan, Bahawalpur and its adjoining areas during morning and night hours.

Maximum and minimum temperature was recorded in the city as 28 and 12 degrees centigrade respectively on Tuesday.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Weather Punjab Bahawalpur Gujranwala

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Mubarak launches first edition of UAE T ..

4 minutes ago

2 arrested over jubilant firing

38 seconds ago

Fine imposed to COVID-19 SOPs' violators

42 seconds ago

Eagle Club wins Inter Club Futsal Tournament

43 seconds ago

Adviser to CM for Information Bushra visits Dar-ul ..

45 seconds ago

PGGA demands release of funds for mobilization

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.