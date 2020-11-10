Dry weather expected in city

Dry weather is expected in most parts of the province including its capital during the next 24 hours, according to weather experts

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :Dry weather is expected in most parts of the province including its capital during the next 24 hours, according to weather experts.

The synoptic situation showed continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. A westerly wave is also present along Northwestern parts of the country.

According to Meteorological Department, partly cloudy weather is expected in Potohar region along with upper Punjab. Smog/Fog is also expected in Gujranwala, Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan, Bahawalpur and its adjoining areas during morning and night hours.

Maximum and minimum temperature was recorded in the city as 28 and 12 degrees centigrade respectively on Tuesday.