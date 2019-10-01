Dry weather expected in city

UrduPoint.com
Mainly dry weather is expected in the provincial metropolis and other parts of the province during the next 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :Mainly dry weather is expected in the provincial metropolis and other parts of the province during the next 24 hours.

However, rain is expected at scattered places in Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan, Bahawalpur, Rajanpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Muzaffargarh, and at isolated places in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujrat, Sargodha, Attock, Chakwal, the Met department said.

During the past 24 hours, rain occurred at scattered places in districts of Rawalpindi, Gujranwala and Lahore.

On Tuesday, maximum temperature was recorded at 30 degree celsius in the city.

According to a synoptic situation, a weak seasonal low lies over North Balochistan while westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country.

