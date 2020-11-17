Dry weather expected in city Lahore

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :Dry weather is expected in most parts of the province including provincial capital during next 24 hour.

According to synoptic situation, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

According to Meteorological Department, dry weather is expected in most parts of the province, While, Fog is also expected in Faisalabad, Multan, Bahawalpur, Khanewal and its adjoining areas during morning hours.

Maximum and minimum temperature was recorded in the city as 22 and 8 degrees centigrade respectively on Tuesday.