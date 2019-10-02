UrduPoint.com
Dry Weather Expected In City Lahore

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 11:24 PM

Mainly dry weather is expected in the provincial metropolis and other parts of the province during the next 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :Mainly dry weather is expected in the provincial metropolis and other parts of the province during the next 24 hours.

However, rain is expected at scattered places in D.G.Khan, Layyah, Bhakkar, Khanewal, Lodhran, Vehari, Multan, Bahawalpur, Rajanpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Muzaffargarh, while at isolated places in Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Lahore district, the Met. department said.

During the past 24 hours, rain occurred at scattered places in Rawalpindi and Gujranwala districts.

On Wednesday, maximum temperature was recorded at 32 degree celsius in the city.

According to a synoptic situation, Westerly wave is presently effecting upper and central parts of the country, which is likely to interact with monsoon currants on Wednesday (night) and it will grip most parts of the country on Thursday.

