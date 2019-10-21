UrduPoint.com
Dry Weather Expected In City Lahore

Mon 21st October 2019 | 09:26 PM

Dry weather expected in city Lahore

Mainly dry weather is expected in the provincial metropolis and other parts of the province during the next 24 hours whereas maximum temperature was recorded at 31 degree celsius in the city on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :Mainly dry weather is expected in the provincial metropolis and other parts of the province during the next 24 hours whereas maximum temperature was recorded at 31 degree celsius in the city on Monday.

As per local Met office, during the past 24 hours weather remained dry in most parts of the country while cold in northern areas.

According to a synoptic situation, dry continentalair is prevailing over most parts of the country.

