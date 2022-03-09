UrduPoint.com

Dry Weather Expected In Most Parts Of Country: PMD

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 09, 2022 | 06:40 PM

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Wednesday forecast mainly dry weather in most parts of the country while, partly cloudy/cold weather is expected in northern parts

According to the synoptic situation, a westerly wave was affecting western and upper parts of the country and may persist in upper parts till tonight.

During the last 24 hours, the weather remained dry in most parts of the country.

However, rain occurred in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and north Balochistan.

The rainfall recorded during the period was Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Parachinar 16 mm,Chitral 10, Dir (Upper 07, Lower 01), Mirkhani 03, Kalam, Drosh 02, Malam jabba 01, Balochistan: Kalat 02mm.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded were Leh, Babusar -03 C and Parachinar -02 C.

