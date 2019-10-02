UrduPoint.com
Dry Weather Expected In Most Parts Of Country 02 Oct 2019

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 11:43 PM

Dry weather expected in most parts of country 02 Oct 2019

Dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next 24 hours, however rain/wind-thunderstorm is expected on Thursday afternoon at scattered places in the districts of south Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtukhwa

According to Pakistan Metrological Department report, rain/wind-thunderstorm is expected at scattered places in Balochistan (Kech, Awaran, Lesbella, Khuzdar, Kalat, Jhal Magsi, Zhob, Quetta, Kohlo, Loralai, Barakhan districts), Sindh (Larkana , Sukkur, Jacobabad, Shaheed Benazeerabad, Nowsheroferoz, Dadu, Karachi districts), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Mansehra, Haripur, Abbottabad, Swat, Dir, Parachinar, Hangu, Kohat, Karak, Lakki Marwat, Bannu, D.I.Khan, North/South Waziristan districts), South Punjab ( Rajanpur, D.G.Khan, Muzaffargarh, Layyah, Bhakkar , Multan, Khanewal, Lodhran, Vehari, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Rahim Yar Khan districts) from afternoon.

While the rain/thunderstorm is also expected at isolated places in Sargodha, Rawalpindi, Lahore districts, Kashmir including Muzaffarabad and Gilgit Baltistan.

According to the synoptic situation, westerly wave is presently affecting upper and central parts of the country, which is likely to interact with monsoon currents and it will grip most parts of the country on Thursday.

The rainfall recorded during the last 24 hours including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa:Dir 35mm, Takht Bhai 09, Parachinar 05, Malamjabba 03, Saidusharif 02,Punjab:Bahawlpur ( AP 34, City 22), Multan 05, Kot Addu 03, D.G.Khan 02,Gilgit Baltsitan:Bagrote, Bunji 03, Astore 02,Balochistan :Dalbandin & Barkhan 01.

The highest temperature recorded at Nokkundi 41 C, Sh. Banazirabad, Sibbi, Dalbandin, Sukkur and Dadu 40C.

