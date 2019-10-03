Dry weather expected in most parts of country

Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during the day time.However, rain/wind-thunderstorm is expected at scattered places in South Punjab, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, D.I. Khan, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan

Khan, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.Maximum temperature of some major cities recorded on Thursday morning.Islamabad and Peshawar nineteen degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-three, Karachi twenty-eight Quetta eighteen, Muzaffarabad seventeen, Gilgit sixteen and Murree thirteen degree centigrade.