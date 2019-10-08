UrduPoint.com
Dry Weather Expected In Most Parts Of Country

Faizan Hashmi 43 minutes ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 12:54 PM

Dry weather expected in most parts of country

Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next twelve hours

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 08th October, 2019) Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next twelve hours.However, rain-thunderstorm is expected at few places in Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir.

Maximum temperature of some major cities recorded on Tuesday morning:Islamabad sixteen degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-one Peshawar eighteen, Karachi twenty-six, Quetta and Gilgit eleven, Murree twelve, and Muzaffarabad thirteen degree centigrade.

Your Thoughts and Comments

