Dry weather expected in most parts of country

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 08th October, 2019) Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next twelve hours.However, rain-thunderstorm is expected at few places in Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir.

Maximum temperature of some major cities recorded on Tuesday morning:Islamabad sixteen degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-one Peshawar eighteen, Karachi twenty-six, Quetta and Gilgit eleven, Murree twelve, and Muzaffarabad thirteen degree centigrade.