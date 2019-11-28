UrduPoint.com
Dry Weather Expected In Most Parts Of Country

Thu 28th November 2019

Dry weather expected in most parts of country

Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts while cold in northern parts of the country during the next twelve hours on Thursday

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 28th November, 2019) Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts while cold in northern parts of the country during the next twelve hours on Thursday.However, rain/thunderstorm snowfall over high mountains is expected at isolated places in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and its adjoining hilly areas.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning, Islamabad, Eight degree centigrade, Lahore, Fourteen degree centigrade, Karachi, Seventeen degree centigrade, Peshawar, Nine degree centigrade, Quetta:, Minus-one degree centigrade, Gilgit-Baltistan: Four degree centigrade , Murree: Nine degree centigrade Muzaffarabad: Six degree centigrade.

