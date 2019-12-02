UrduPoint.com
Dry Weather Expected In Most Parts Of Country

Dry weather expected in most parts of country

Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country while very cold in northern areas during the next twelve hours

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd December, 2019) Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country while very cold in northern areas during the next twelve hours.Fog is likely to prevail in few plain areas of Punjab and Upper Sindh during morning time.

Temperature of some major cities recorded on Monday morning:Islamabad and Muzafarabad five degree centigrade, Lahore eleven, Karachi fifteen, Peshawar six, Quetta one, Gilgit minus two, Murree four centigrade.

