Dry weather expected in most parts of country

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th February, 2020) Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country while cold in upper parts during the next twelve hours.Temperature of some major cities recorded on Monday morning:Islamabad eight degree centigrade, Lahore and Peshawar thirteen, Karachi twenty-two, Quetta nine, Muzaffarabad six Gilgit five and Murree four degree centigrade.