Dry Weather Expected In Most Parts Of Country

Mon 02nd March 2020 | 12:05 PM

Dry weather expected in most parts of country

Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country while cold in northern areas during the next twelve hours

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd March, 2020) Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country while cold in northern areas during the next twelve hours.Temperature of some major cities recorded on Monday morning:Islamabad nine degree centigrade, Lahore fourteen, Karachi twenty, Peshawar twelve, Quetta seven and Muzaffarabad, Giligt and Murree eight degree centigrade.

Your Thoughts and Comments

