Dry Weather Expected In Most Parts Of The Province

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 08:40 PM

Dry weather expected in most parts of the Province

Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the Province including provincial capital during next 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the Province including provincial capital during next 24 hours.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air is likely to prevail over the most parts of the country during next 02 to 03 days.

The Meteorological Department said that dry weather expected in the most parts of the country on Saturday.

During past 24 hours, weather remained dry in most parts of the country.

However, rain thunderstorm occurred in some districts of the province including Rawalpindi (Chaklala 7mm, Shamsabad 4mm), Islamabad (AP 7mm, ZP, Saidpur, Bokra 4mm, Golra 2mm), Murree 5mm, Attock 3mm, Jhelum 2mm.

Maximum and minimum temperature were recorded as 32 and 19 centigrade respectivelyon Friday.

