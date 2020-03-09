UrduPoint.com
Dry Weather Forecast 09 Mar 2020

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 10:22 PM

Dry weather forecast 09 Mar 2020

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :Dry weather is expected to persist in the provincial metropolis and other parts of the province during next 24 hours.

However, rain-wind-thunderstorm is expected in DG Khan, Layyah and Multan, said the Met department.

During the past 24 hours, weather remained dry in the province. On Monday, the maximum and minimum temperature was recorded at 22 and 10 degree Celsius respectively in the city.

As per synoptic situation, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. A fresh strong westerlywave is likely to enter the western parts of the country from Tuesday and may persist till Saturday.

