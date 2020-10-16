Dry weather forecast

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :The local Met office on Friday forecast dry weather during the next 24 hours.

The maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as; 35.1 degree centigrade and 20. 0 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 63 percent at 8 a.m. and 21 percent at 5 p.m.

The sun will rise at 6.15 a.m. and set at 17.43 p.m. on Saturday.