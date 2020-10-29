UrduPoint.com
Dry Weather Forecast

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 08:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteoroligical Department (PMD) Thursday forecast mainly dry weather to prevail over most parts of the country during next 24 hours.

However, light rain expected at isolated places in Gilgit-Baltistan, while snowfall predicted over the mountains, MET office reported.

Minimum temperature's recorded(C): Kalat -01 and Gupis 00 C.

