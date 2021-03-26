Dry weather forecast

Pakistan Meteorological Department PMD Friday forecast dry weather in most parts of the country during next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department PMD Friday forecast dry weather in most parts of the country during next 24 hours.

However, partly cloudy weather/rain-thunderstorm is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir tonight.

A continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country, MET office reported.

Minimum temperature's recorded in(C): Leh -04, Kalam -03 and Astore -01.