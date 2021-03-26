Dry Weather Forecast
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 09:37 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department PMD Friday forecast dry weather in most parts of the country during next 24 hours.
However, partly cloudy weather/rain-thunderstorm is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir tonight.
A continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country, MET office reported.
Minimum temperature's recorded in(C): Leh -04, Kalam -03 and Astore -01.