Dry Weather Forecast

Fri 26th March 2021 | 09:37 PM

Dry weather forecast

Pakistan Meteorological Department PMD Friday forecast dry weather in most parts of the country during next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department PMD Friday forecast dry weather in most parts of the country during next 24 hours.

However, partly cloudy weather/rain-thunderstorm is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir tonight.

A continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country, MET office reported.

Minimum temperature's recorded in(C): Leh -04, Kalam -03 and Astore -01.

More Stories From Weather

