Dry weather forecast

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :The local Met office has forecast dry weather for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Thursday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 36.7 degree centigrade and 26.2 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 70 percent at 8 am and 43 percent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 06:10 am and set at 17:53 pm tomorrow.