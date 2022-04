The Met Office on Friday forecast dry weather in most parts of Balochistan during the next 24 hours

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2022 ) :The Met Office on Friday forecast dry weather in most parts of Balochistan during the next 24 hours.

The minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 3.5 degrees centigrade and -01.1 degrees centigrade in Ziarat during last 24 hours.