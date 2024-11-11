Dry Weather Forecast
Muhammad Irfan Published November 11, 2024 | 09:30 PM
Weather remained cold and dry in most parts of the country, including Lahore, on Monday
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) Weather remained cold and dry in most parts of the country, including Lahore, on Monday.
The Met Office said a westerly wave was affecting the upper parts of country and likely to persist till tomorrow morning. They predicted mainly dry weather in most parts of the country while cold in hilly areas during morning/night hours.
However, cloudy weather with rain-wind/thunderstorm (light snowfall over high mountains) was likely at isolated places in Gilgit-Baltistan. Smog was likely to prevail in plain areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and most parts of Punjab, while dense fog was also likely during morning/night hours.
Monday’s lowest minimum temperature was recorded at Leh where the mercury dropped down to -02°C while in Lahore it was 17.8°C and maximum was 26.5°C.
Recent Stories
Robber killed in encounter
Artisans enthralled audience at "Punjab Folk Night"
KP Govt decides to empanel more hospitals in Sehat Card panel
US Ambassador Donald Blome inaugurates Climate-Smart Agriculture programme
PM calls for immediate, swift action to halt Palestinians’ genocide; accountab ..
Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandukhel announces Computer Sciences Dept for ..
Allama Iqbal Day celebrated in SZABIST
SC decides to do color coding of pending constitutional cases
Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth concedes election defeat
ITP holds 785 road safety workshops, educates over 420,000 citizens
High birth rate, migration affect Sindh's limited resources: Murad Shah
19 outlaws arrested; drugs & weapons recovered
More Stories From Weather
-
Snowfall blankets upper parts of Mansehra,; heavy rain, hailstorm hit other parts of Hazara Division31 seconds ago
-
Weather update: Rain, thunderstorm likely in most parts of country amid smog battle3 hours ago
-
Winter wonderland: snowfall lovers flock to Swat after Met Office forecast3 hours ago
-
Dry weather likely in most parts of country7 days ago
-
Dry weather continues in Lahore9 days ago
-
PMD forecast mainly dry weather with chances of rain in GB13 days ago
-
Dry weather forecast for Lahore19 days ago
-
Rain likely at isolated places in Upper KP, Potohar region, GB, Kashmir: PMD19 days ago
-
PMD forecast hot and dry weather for most parts of country24 days ago
-
Dry, hot, partly cloudy weather forecast for city26 days ago
-
Dry, hot, partly cloudy weather forecast for city27 days ago
-
Dry weather to prevail in most parts of country: PMD28 days ago