Dry weather forecast

Weather remained cold and dry in most parts of the country, including Lahore, on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) Weather remained cold and dry in most parts of the country, including Lahore, on Monday.

The Met Office said a westerly wave was affecting the upper parts of country and likely to persist till tomorrow morning. They predicted mainly dry weather in most parts of the country while cold in hilly areas during morning/night hours.

However, cloudy weather with rain-wind/thunderstorm (light snowfall over high mountains) was likely at isolated places in Gilgit-Baltistan. Smog was likely to prevail in plain areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and most parts of Punjab, while dense fog was also likely during morning/night hours.

Monday’s lowest minimum temperature was recorded at Leh where the mercury dropped down to -02°C while in Lahore it was 17.8°C and maximum was 26.5°C.