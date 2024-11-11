Open Menu

Dry Weather Forecast

Muhammad Irfan Published November 11, 2024 | 09:30 PM

Dry weather forecast

Weather remained cold and dry in most parts of the country, including Lahore, on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) Weather remained cold and dry in most parts of the country, including Lahore, on Monday.

The Met Office said a westerly wave was affecting the upper parts of country and likely to persist till tomorrow morning. They predicted mainly dry weather in most parts of the country while cold in hilly areas during morning/night hours.

However, cloudy weather with rain-wind/thunderstorm (light snowfall over high mountains) was likely at isolated places in Gilgit-Baltistan. Smog was likely to prevail in plain areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and most parts of Punjab, while dense fog was also likely during morning/night hours.

Monday’s lowest minimum temperature was recorded at Leh where the mercury dropped down to -02°C while in Lahore it was 17.8°C and maximum was 26.5°C.

Related Topics

Lahore Weather Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab

Recent Stories

Robber killed in encounter

Robber killed in encounter

12 minutes ago
 Artisans enthralled audience at "Punjab Folk Night ..

Artisans enthralled audience at "Punjab Folk Night"

12 minutes ago
 KP Govt decides to empanel more hospitals in Sehat ..

KP Govt decides to empanel more hospitals in Sehat Card panel

12 minutes ago
 US Ambassador Donald Blome inaugurates Climate-Sma ..

US Ambassador Donald Blome inaugurates Climate-Smart Agriculture programme

12 minutes ago
 PM calls for immediate, swift action to halt Pales ..

PM calls for immediate, swift action to halt Palestinians’ genocide; accountab ..

18 minutes ago
 Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandukhel announc ..

Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandukhel announces Computer Sciences Dept for ..

18 minutes ago
Allama Iqbal Day celebrated in SZABIST

Allama Iqbal Day celebrated in SZABIST

18 minutes ago
 SC decides to do color coding of pending constitut ..

SC decides to do color coding of pending constitutional cases

19 minutes ago
 Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth concedes ..

Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth concedes election defeat

56 seconds ago
 ITP holds 785 road safety workshops, educates over ..

ITP holds 785 road safety workshops, educates over 420,000 citizens

30 minutes ago
 High birth rate, migration affect Sindh's limited ..

High birth rate, migration affect Sindh's limited resources: Murad Shah

30 minutes ago
 19 outlaws arrested; drugs & weapons recovered

19 outlaws arrested; drugs & weapons recovered

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather