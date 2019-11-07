UrduPoint.com
Dry Weather Forecast Expected In Most Parts Of The Country 07 Nov 2019

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, however, rain and thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in upper khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir during next 24 hours.

According to National Weather Forecasting Center, Islamabad, Rain/thunderstorm with cloudy weather condition is also expected in Islamabad during morning on Friday. Lowest minimum temperature were recorded at Kalat -04�C and Kalam -01�C during last 24 hours.

During past 24 hour, rain (mm) were occured at Kashmir: Garidupatta 36, Muzaffarabad (AP 34, City 30), Rawalakot 30, Kotli 27, Punjab: Murree 63, Sialkot (A/P 46,City 41), Narowal 25, Islamabad (Z/P 16) , Mangla, Noorpur Thal 16, Hafizabad, Chakwal , Jhelum 14, Kasur 13, Gujrat 09, Joharabad 05, Jhang, Gujranwala 06, T.

T.Singh 03, Lahore(City), Bhakkar 01, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kakul 22, Balakot 19, upper Dir 14, Bannu 02, Gilgit Baltistan: Chilas 19, Astore 16, Gilgit 11, Bagrote 08 and Bunji 05.

According to synoptic situation, a strong westerly wave is effecting upper parts of the country and likely to move eastwards during next 12 hours.

