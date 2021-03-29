Dry weather forecast for Balochistan

The Met Office has forecast partly dry weather (with gusty winds) in most parts of Balochistan during next 24 hours

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :The Met Office has forecast partly dry weather (with gusty winds) in most parts of Balochistan during next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 13.0 degree centigrade and in Ziarat as 11.1 degree centigrade on Monday.