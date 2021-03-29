UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dry Weather Forecast For Balochistan

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 29th March 2021 | 04:31 PM

Dry weather forecast for Balochistan

The Met Office has forecast partly dry weather (with gusty winds) in most parts of Balochistan during next 24 hours

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :The Met Office has forecast partly dry weather (with gusty winds) in most parts of Balochistan during next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 13.0 degree centigrade and in Ziarat as 11.1 degree centigrade on Monday.

Related Topics

Weather Balochistan Quetta Ziarat

Recent Stories

IHC extends interim bail of Zardari's aide

2 minutes ago

COVID prevention messages disseminated by 24,603 r ..

2 minutes ago

AIOU initiates 5-day plantation drive to tackle de ..

2 minutes ago

China-donated COVID-19 vaccines arrive in Nepal

2 minutes ago

Two robbers held in faisalabad

2 minutes ago

13 arrested over violation of anti-Covid 19 SOPs i ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.