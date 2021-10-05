UrduPoint.com

Dry Weather Forecast For Balochistan

Umer Jamshaid 21 minutes ago Tue 05th October 2021 | 04:30 PM

Dry weather forecast for Balochistan

Met Office has forecast hot and dry weather in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :Met Office has forecast hot and dry weather in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 11.5.0 degrees centigrade and 2.6 degrees centigrade in Ziarat on Tuesday.

Related Topics

Weather Quetta Ziarat

Recent Stories

Aryan Khan, son of Shah Rukh Khan, gets common man ..

Aryan Khan, son of Shah Rukh Khan, gets common man treatment in NCB custody

21 minutes ago
 Ministry of Community Development honours 262 teac ..

Ministry of Community Development honours 262 teachers

22 minutes ago
 NCOC to vaccinate children in Muzaffargah

NCOC to vaccinate children in Muzaffargah

7 minutes ago
 Uzbekistan, US Not Discussing Providing Military B ..

Uzbekistan, US Not Discussing Providing Military Bases to Washington - Senior La ..

7 minutes ago
 Macron, Blinken Held First Meeting After Crisis Ar ..

Macron, Blinken Held First Meeting After Crisis Around AUKUS Deal - Reports

7 minutes ago
 Emirates NBD $750 million 5-year dual tranche fina ..

Emirates NBD $750 million 5-year dual tranche financing facility with Emirates

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.