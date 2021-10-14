Dry weather forecast for Balochistan

The Met Office Thursday forecast hot and dry weather in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :The Met Office Thursday forecast hot and dry weather in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in the Quetta was recorded at 3.5 degrees centigrade and -1.5 degrees centigrade in Ziarat during last 24 hours.