Dry Weather Forecast For Balochistan

Fri 22nd October 2021 | 10:13 PM

Dry weather forecast for Balochistan

The Met Office has forecast hot and dry weather in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :The Met Office has forecast hot and dry weather in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 12.0 degrees centigrade and 4.5 degrees centigrade in Ziarat on Friday..

