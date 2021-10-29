UrduPoint.com

Dry Weather Forecast For Balochistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 33 seconds ago Fri 29th October 2021 | 09:25 PM

Dry weather forecast for Balochistan

The Met Office has forecast hot and dry weather in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2021 ) :The Met Office has forecast hot and dry weather in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 5.0 degrees centigrade and -0.6 degrees centigrade in Ziarat on Friday.

