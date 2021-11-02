Dry Weather Forecast For Balochistan
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 02nd November 2021 | 09:32 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :The Met Office has forecast dry weather in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours.
According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 3.5 degrees centigrade and -0.9 degrees centigrade in Ziarat on Tuesday.