Dry Weather Forecast For Balochistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Tue 09th November 2021 | 09:40 PM

The Met Office has forecast dry weather prevailed in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :The Met Office has forecast dry weather prevailed in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 5.5 degrees centigrade and 02.0 degrees centigrade in Kalat on Tuesday

