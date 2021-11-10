Dry Weather Forecast For Balochistan
Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 10th November 2021 | 10:17 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :The Met Office has forecast dry weather in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours.
According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 3.5 degrees centigrade and 01.0 degrees centigrade in Kalat on Wednesday.