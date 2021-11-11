Dry weather forecast for Balochistan

The Met Office has forecast dry weather prevailed in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :The Met Office has forecast dry weather prevailed in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours. According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 2.5 degrees centigrade and 00.0 degrees centigrade in Kalat on Thursday.