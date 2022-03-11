UrduPoint.com

Dry Weather Forecast For Balochistan

Faizan Hashmi Published March 11, 2022 | 08:47 PM

The Met Office has forecast dry weather in most parts of Balochistan and cold in hilly areas during the next 24 hours

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) :The Met Office has forecast dry weather in most parts of Balochistan and cold in hilly areas during the next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 8.0 degrees centigrade and 0.0 degrees centigrade in Ziarat on Friday.

>